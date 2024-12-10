Prioritize Wellness: U.S. Top Medical Doctors Partner With Known Co-Founder Kourtney Simmang to Launch Kale Health: A Functional Health Innovation

Bridging functional health with top-tier medical expertise, Kale Health introduces a comprehensive, client-centered approach to modern care.

Kale Diagnostics, founded by Kourtney and Stephen Simmang, is evolving into Kale Health with a groundbreaking approach to healthcare. By combining cutting-edge functional health practices with support from the nation's top medical doctors, Kale Health aims to redefine personalized care and empower clients across the country.

Kale Diagnostics has been committed since its founding to empowering individuals to take control of their health by addressing the root causes of illness. Through a results-driven and personalized approach to functional health, the company has become a trusted leader, transforming the lives of its clients and redefining the wellness space. With over 150,000 followers across social media, Kale Diagnostics has demonstrated its credibility and built a loyal community of clients seeking integrative care. With a notable 26,000 followers on their growing and active Instagram community, Kale Diagnostics engages directly with clients, sharing educational content, client success stories, and health insights that inspire and empower. To join the conversation, visit their Instagram at Kale Diagnostics on Instagram.

A Mission Inspired by Experience

"Functional health should be a multidimensional approach, and that means having access to high-quality MDs for primary and urgent care. By combining these strengths, we're offering clients a truly comprehensive and connected care experience."

Kale Diagnostics was born from the shared vision of Kourtney and Stephen Simmang, who believed healthcare should go beyond treating symptoms to uncover and address the root causes of health challenges.

For Kourtney, this mission is personal. Her own health journey led her to explore functional health solutions that brought her PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) and Hashimoto's Thyroiditis into doctor-confirmed remission. Her approach, grounded in advanced lab testing and personalized protocols, has guided countless individuals toward sustainable wellness.

"As I began collaborating with medical doctors and organizations that house some of the top physicians in the U.S., I realized how aligned we were in wanting to create something bigger," said Kourtney Simmang, Co-Founder of Kale Diagnostics. "Functional health should be a multidimensional approach, and that means having access to high-quality MDs for primary and urgent care. By combining these strengths, we're offering clients a truly comprehensive and connected care experience."

Kourtney also highlighted the growing interest in functional health from medical professionals themselves. "Many of them came to me personally to improve their own health," she shared, "which goes to show their interest and belief in the power of functional health." She explained how this demand underscores the need for a more integrated and comprehensive healthcare model.

From Kale Diagnostics to Kale Health: Expanding What's Possible

In early 2025, Kale Diagnostics will transition to Kale Health, taking its proven functional health model to the next level by incorporating virtual primary and urgent care with leading U.S. medical doctors.

For years, Kale Diagnostics has provided clients with over 100 advanced lab tests, along with care from naturopathic doctors, nutritional practitioners, and registered dietitians. This team collaborates with clients to uncover health imbalances, craft personalized strategies, and achieve long-term wellness goals.

The addition of primary and urgent care ensures that clients now have timely access to trusted medical doctors to address routine or acute health concerns and receive a diagnosis if needed. This integration creates a truly seamless, multidimensional approach to healthcare.

A More Connected Approach to Wellness

Kale Health is designed to meet every layer of a client's health journey. Functional health remains at its core, focusing on uncovering root causes and crafting personalized care plans. The addition of primary and urgent care brings a multidimensional approach, integrating immediate care needs with long-term wellness strategies.

The new model also emphasizes emotional wellness, introducing licensed counseling services to help clients navigate challenges like health anxiety and build mental resilience. This ensures that care is truly holistic, addressing physical, mental, and emotional needs.

Kale Health: A Comprehensive Vision for Care

Kale Health offers an integrated, client-focused approach that supports every aspect of wellness:

Personalized Expert Care: Clients work with naturopathic doctors, nutritional practitioners, and registered dietitians to create individualized health strategies.

Advanced Testing and Proactive Prevention: Comprehensive lab tests and screenings uncover root causes and help protect future health.

Primary and Urgent Care with Top Medical Doctors: Virtual access to trusted MDs ensures timely support for immediate health concerns.

Licensed Counseling for Emotional Wellness: Mental health support addresses behavioral challenges and builds resilience.

Exclusive Wellness Perks: Clients benefit from discounts on supplements, diagnostic tools, and other wellness services.

Looking Ahead

As Kale Diagnostics transitions to Kale Health, its mission remains steadfast: to deliver care that is comprehensive, personalized, and multidimensional. By integrating functional health with primary and urgent care, Kale Health is setting a new benchmark for holistic, results-driven healthcare.

For more information, visit www.kalediagnostics.com.

Contact Information

Media Team

Prioritize Wellness

media@parachutestories.com

214-702-9443

Related Images

Kourtney Simmang, Co-Founder

Co-founder Kourtney Simmang partners with U.S. Top Medical Doctors to combine functional health expertise with trusted medical care for a truly comprehensive approach. Stephen Simmang, Co-Founder

Stephen Simmang, co-founder of Kale Health, drives innovation by integrating functional health practices with top-tier medical expertise to transform personalized care.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWvId8q4HKo





Source: Prioritize Wellness

View the original press release on accesswire.com