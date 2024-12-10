Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2024) - Timothy A. Young announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of an aggregate of 3,504,233 common shares (each, a "Common Share") on December 9, 2024, in the capital of Auranova Resources Inc.

(the "Company") in a private transaction at a price of $0.027744222487488 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $97,222.22.

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Young did not own or control any Common Shares in the capital of the Company. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Young beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 3,504,233 Common Shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 38.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Mr. Young may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, increase or decrease some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold his current position.

The disclosure in this news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issuers in connection with the filing of the Report on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the Report can be obtained by contacting Mr. Young at (403) 988-5556.

