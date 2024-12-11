Volkswagen faces mounting pressure as widespread labor strikes affect nine German manufacturing facilities, responding to the company's proposed 10% wage reduction. The escalating tension between management and workforce has created uncertainty in the market, with VW's stock trading at €84.40 while analysts maintain an average target price of €110.20. The strikes, involving tens of thousands of workers, represent a significant challenge for the automotive giant as it attempts to implement cost-cutting measures across its German operations, potentially impacting the future of its 130,000-strong workforce.

Future Fund Proposal

A potential breakthrough has emerged through the union's innovative Future Fund proposal, offering Volkswagen potential cost savings of €1.5 billion. This alternative to direct wage cuts could provide a path forward in negotiations, which are scheduled to continue next week. Both parties report constructive dialogue despite significant differences, with union representatives firmly opposing any facility closures while seeking guarantees for job security and plant operations.

