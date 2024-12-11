CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar fell to a 1-year low of 0.5789 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 1-month low of 1.8176 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5799 and 1.8176, respectively.Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to 2-day lows of 87.73 and 1.1007 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 88.12 and 1.0989, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 1.83 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX