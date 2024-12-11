BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The pound rose to nearly a 1-month high of 1.1286 against the Swiss franc and a 2-day high of 1.2782 against the U.S. dollar, from Tuesday's closing quotes of 1.1268 and 1.2768, respectively.Against the euro, the pound edged up to 0.8240 from a recent low of 0.8246.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.13 against the franc, 1.30 against the greenback and 0.81 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX