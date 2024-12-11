BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Swiss franc fell to nearly a 1-month low of 1.1286 against the pound, from Tuesday's closing value of 1.1268.Against the U.S. dollar, the euro and the yen, the franc slipped to a 6-day low of 0.8838, a 5-day low of 0.9305 and a 2-day low of 171.46 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8825, 0.9289 and 172.06, respectively.If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.13 against the pound, 0.89 against the greenback, 0.93 against the euro and 168.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX