TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - November 2024

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of November 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.