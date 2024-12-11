Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
11.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - November 2024

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

Monthly Factsheet

Commentary

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of November 2024. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:

For professional/institutional investors: https://www.twentyfouram.com/view/GG00BJVDZ946/twentyfour-select-monthly-income-fund

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath+44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson

The Company's LEI is 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78

About SMIF:

SMIF is a London listed closed-ended investment company which is designed to take advantage of the premium returns available from "less liquid" instruments across the debt spectrum.



