HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk and Evotec have selected three projects from Boston University, Harvard University in collaboration with Mass General Brigham, and Joslin Diabetes Center for development within LAB eN², focusing on cardiometabolic diseases, Evotec said in a statement.Evotec noted that LAB eN² is also expanding to include five additional academic institutions: Boston Children's Hospital, Boston University, Johns Hopkins University, Joslin Diabetes Center, and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.Evotec and Novo Nordisk launched LAB eN² in September 2023 together with four academic institutions, Harvard University, Mass General Brigham, Yale School of Medicine, and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Under the expansion, researchers from Boston Children's Hospital, Boston University, Johns Hopkins University, Joslin Diabetes Center, and Icahn Mount Sinai can now also apply to LAB eN² with their projects.Leveraging access to Evotec's integrated R&D platform and Novo Nordisk's deep disease understanding, LAB eN² provides funding to design a drug discovery program and identify a therapeutic candidate across a range of therapeutic modalities.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX