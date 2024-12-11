BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation increased further in November to the highest level in three months, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.Inflation based on the consumer price index, or CPI, rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 4.7 percent increase in October.Prices for food products grew 5.11 percent from last year versus 4.75 percent in October, and those for non-food goods rose at a faster pace by 4.15 percent. Costs for services were 7.56 percent more expensive, which was 7.66 percent in October.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX