EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Rheinmetall AG

Rheinmetall AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



11.12.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Rheinmetall AG Street: Rheinmetall Platz 1 Postal code: 40476 City: Düsseldorf

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights X Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A.

City of registered office, country: PARIS, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 05 Dec 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 0.17 % 9.99 % 10.16 % 43558850 Previous notification 0.39 % 8.23 % 8.62 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007030009 74682 0 0.17 % 0.00 % Total 74682 0.17 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Right to recall lent securities N/A N/A 41145 0.09 % Certificates 31.12.2024 - 27.03.2026 31.12.2024 - 27.03.2026 867881 1.99 % Convertible Bonds 24.01.2028 - 24.01.2030 24.01.2028 - 24.01.2030 158066 0.36 % Total 1067092 2.45 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Listed Call Warrant on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 373012 0.86 % OTC Call Options on Basket 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 448419 1.03 % Contracts For Difference 28.02.2025- 01.05.2026 28.02.2025- 01.05.2026 Cash 243036 0.56 % OTC Call Options 20.12.2024-03.01.2033 Until 20.12.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 901982 2.07 % OTC Put Options 20.12.2024-03.01.2033 Until 20.12.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 27263 0.06 % Listed Call Warrants 20.12.2024-03.01.2033 Until 20.12.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 896916 2.06 % Listed Put Warrants 20.12.2024-03.01.2033 Until 20.12.2024-03.01.2033 Cash 46710 0.11 % Listed Call Options 20.12.2024- 19.12.2025 20.12.2024- 19.12.2025 Cash 141800 0.33 % Listed Put Options 20.12.2024- 19.06.2026 20.12.2024- 19.06.2026 Cash 205750 0.47 % Total 3284888 7.54 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) -Société Générale S.A. % % % -Société Générale Effekten GmbH % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:



Date

10 Dec 2024





11.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

