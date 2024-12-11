Anzeige
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Dow Jones News
11.12.2024 09:46 Uhr
Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc (LCJP LN) 
Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Dec-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2753.2982 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 201774682 
CODE: LCJP LN 
ISIN: LU1781541252 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1781541252 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      LCJP LN 
Sequence No.:  364447 
EQS News ID:  2048733 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2048733&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2024 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
