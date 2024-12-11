Sustain Commercial Solar survey reveals 95% of Brits feel guilty about not living a sustainable lifestyle

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While 67% of participants consider sustainability an important part of their lifestyle, the majority (95%) admit feeling guilty for not doing more.

The data study survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Sustain Commercial Solar shows that many are making sustainable changes in their daily lives. Popular habits include using reusable bags, bottles, and containers (64%), managing household waste carefully (61%), cutting water and energy use at home (59%), and switching off appliances on standby (53%).

For instance, only 21% back sustainable brands, 14% shop at refill stores, and another 14% have switched to renewable energy like solar panels.

The poll asked respondents what factors were preventing more sustainable choices. The main barriers holding them back were financial constraints (49%), lack of time (37%), difficulty finding sustainable alternatives (32%), and a lack of knowledge (30%).

Jani Moran, Commercial Director at Sustain Commercial Solar, who commissioned the research, commented: "It's clear that while the desire to make sustainable choices is strong, significant changes still feel out of reach for many.

At Sustain Commercial Solar, we address these challenges by offering flexible financing and end-to-end support, sharing expertise to make renewable energy accessible to businesses and consumers."

The research revealed employees' attitudes towards workplace sustainability. 69% stated they want to work for a sustainably conscious employer, and 53% agreed their desire to work for a company would be impacted if it engaged in unsustainable practices.

Jani Moran added: "Renewable energy, like solar, is not only a solution for companies looking to demonstrate commitment to sustainability but also a critical part of building a future less reliant on fossil fuels. This research serves as a wake-up call to business leaders to take ownership of their energy and drive a more sustainable future."

The research also highlighted the sustainable practices employees would most like to see their employers adopt:

Reducing waste and enhancing recycling initiatives - 45% Utilising renewable energy sources such as solar or wind power - 41% Encouraging remote work to cut down on commuting emissions - 38% Providing incentives for eco-friendly behaviours (e.g., cycling to work or carpooling) - 37% Supporting environmental projects or local sustainability programmes - 36%

