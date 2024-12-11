Anzeige
11.12.2024 11:12 Uhr
Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 10 December 2024 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 95.98p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 98.98p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 103.07p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

11 December 2024


