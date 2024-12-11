Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
11 December 2024
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 10 December 2024
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£49.226million
Including current year income and expenses
£49.443million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
259.41p
Including current year income and expenses
260.56p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
259.79p
Including current year income and expenses
260.83p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000