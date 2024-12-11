WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly higher in European trade on Wednesday as traders closely monitored escalating violence in Syria and awaited key U.S. inflation readings this week that could influence the Fed's rate trajectory.Spot gold edged up by 0.2 percent to $2,697.93 per ounce after climbing to a two-week high earlier. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,728.41.On the geopolitical front, the Israeli military announced on Tuesday that it conducted approximately 480 airstrikes over the past 48 hours, targeting key military installations across Syria in the wake of President Bashar al-Assad's government collapse.All eyes now remain on upcoming U.S. inflation readings and the ECB rate decision.The closely watched report on U.S. consumer price inflation is due later in the day.The report is expected to show U.S. consumer prices rose by 0.2 percent for the fifth straight month in November. The annual rate of consumer price growth is expected to tick up to 2.7 percent from 2.6 percent in October.Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, are expected to increase by 0.3 percent for the fourth straight month while the annual rate of core consumer price growth is expected to remain at 3.3 percent.The CPI report along with the release of producer price inflation figures on Thursday might impact the outlook for U.S. interest rates.According to CME Group's FedWatch Tool, markets currently price in an 85 percent chance of a Fed rate cut next week.Whatever the policy decision, there is much uncertainty regarding what could happen to Fed interest rates next year.The Bank of Canada is likely to cut interest rates by half a percentage point for a second consecutive meeting later today after recent data showed Canada's jobless rate spiked to an eight-year high in November.Markets have also fully priced in a 25-bps rate cut by the European Central Bank and a 50-bps cut from the Swiss National Bank on Thursday.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX