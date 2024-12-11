Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2024 13:10 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEn1E Lifesciences Inc.: GEn1E Lifesciences appoints François Nader, MD as Chair of its Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

Former CEO of NPS Pharma brings strong biotech expertise to further accelerate GEn1E's development and commercialization of dual signal modulators as novel precision therapies

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024, MD, MBA as chair of its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"We are thrilled to welcome François to GEn1E's Board of Directors as Chair," said Ritu Lal, PhD, CEO and Co-founder of GEn1E Lifesciences. "François' deep expertise in biopharmaceutical innovation, strategic leadership, and rare diseases aligns perfectly with our mission to develop novel therapies for patients suffering from inflammatory and rare diseases. His transformational guidance will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our pipeline to bring precision therapies to patients in need."

"We are entering a pivotal time for treating inflammatory and rare diseases, and I'm excited to support GEn1E as it pioneers innovative therapies that could redefine patient care," said Dr. Nader. "I look forward to collaborating with Ritu and the GEn1E team to fully harness the potential of precision signal modulators and to accelerate the company's pipeline in addressing devastating diseases for patients."

Dr. Nader currently serves as an Independent Board Director at Modernaand Ring Therapeutics, and Senior Advisor at Blackstone Life Sciences. Dr. Nader is the Chairman of BioLink.org and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Lebanese American University.

Dr. Nader brings 30+ years of experience in the life sciences industry, including a highly successful tenure at NPS Pharmaceuticals as President and CEO where he led the company through a period of remarkable growth and achievement, culminating in its acquisition by Shire Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion. Formerly, François served as a chair or director of the Board of several public and private companies including chairman for Acceleron Pharma (acquired by Merck for $11.5B), and member of the Board for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca for $39B) and Baxalta (acquired by Shire for $32B).

Dr. Nader earned his French Doctorate in Medicine from St. Joseph University (Lebanon) and his Physician Executive MBA from the University of Tennessee.

About GEn1E Lifesciences:
GEn1E Lifesciences is a clinical-stage, Phase 2 company accelerating novel, dual signal modulator precision therapies for rare and inflammatory diseases. GEn1E Lifesciences is based in Palo Alto, California, with a laboratory in Mountain View, California.

GEn1E has developed a well-differentiated "Platform-in-a-Mechanism" drug development model that uses AI which spans the entire end-to-end drug development cycle. The company has accelerated several milestones to build a portfolio of 21+ novel Dual Signal Modulatorsacross two targets, which are actively being developed as first-in-class therapies for rare and inflammatory diseases with lead compound in Phase 2 currently enrolling patients in the US.

For more information on GEn1E, visit www.gen1e.comand follow GEn1E on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
PR: info@gen1elifesci.com
Partnering: partnering@gen1elifesci.com
Web: http://www.gen1e.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30ec883f-2e8f-4aae-833c-40edef90287a


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.