Cavli Inc: Introducing Cavli CQ10 & CQ20: Compact Cellular IoT Modules for Versatile LTE based Connected Solutions

The CQ10 & CQ20 IoT Modules are engineered for enhanced data transfer speeds and flexible design choices, ensuring continuous connectivity suited for Industry 4.0 and urban smart technology applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2024, a pioneer in the IoT solutions landscape, is all set to announce its most versatile CQ10 & CQ20 LTE Cat 1/ Cat 4 Cellular IoT Modules with 2G fallback, Yocto Linux based OS along with extensive SDK support for IoT enabled applications.

The Cavli Wireless's CQ10 & CQ20 Cellular IoT modules, adhering to 3GPP Release 10, are purpose-built for cutting-edge IoT and M2M applications. These modules offer substantial data transfer capabilities, with the CQ20 reaching up to 150Mbps downlink and 50Mbps uplink, and the CQ10 offering up to 10Mbps downlink and 5Mbps uplink. Available in LCC+LGA and mPCIe form factors, they provide flexibility for diverse IoT enabled integrations. An optional integrated eSIM, coupled with the Cavli Hubble device and connectivity management platform, simplifies global deployments.

Leveraging Qualcomm's Location Suite Gen8C Lite engine, the modules' in-built GNSS capabilities are ideal for precise tracking applications, such as asset tracking and vehicle telematics with support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and SBAS constellations. Extensive SDK support, powered by the Yocto Linux OS running on Kernel 4.14. This software ecosystem on the module enables custom application development that can serve OEMs use cases with greater efficacy, eliminating the need for an external MCU. This combination of high throughput, global operability, and onboard processing makes the CQ10 and CQ20 well-suited for applications demanding compute speed, location accuracy, and global deployments.

The CQ10 and CQ20 modules provide key benefits across diverse industries. For Industry 4.0 applications, robust data speeds and in-built GNSS enable real-time equipment tracking, predictive maintenance, and improved factory automation. These modules also support Smart City development through reliable global connectivity and bandwidth capacity, facilitating smart grids, advanced transportation systems, and robust public safety networks. In asset tracking, the modules leverage precise GNSS positioning, powered by Qualcomm's location engine, along with extensive LTE coverage to deliver accurate, real-time location data across wide geographical areas.

The Cavli Hubble Stack further enhances module functionality. The Cavli Hubble IoT connectivity & modem management platform provides remote diagnostics, monitoring, and debugging, eliminating the need for physical access and simplifying scalability. Cavli's global telecom operator partnerships ensure comprehensive connectivity solutions with a focus on service quality and cost optimization. This feature eliminates the necessity for physical intervention, simplifying the expansion of IoT solutions. Through strategic alliances with operators worldwide, Cavli has established a substantial presence, delivering unparalleled connectivity solutions that set new standards in service quality and cost-effectiveness.

John Mathew, the CEO and the Chief Technology Architect of Cavli Wireless, remarked, "Cavli's CQ10 and CQ20 modules demonstrate a commitment to powerful yet versatile solutions for intelligent Cellular IoT. It is characterized by its reliability, effective location tracking, and the ability to provide uninterrupted connectivity worldwide. These features are the core aspects of the CQ10 & CQ20 modules, and serve to set apart both the product and Cavli Wireless in the IoT landscape."

With the introduction of the CQ10 & CQ20, Cavli Wireless reiterates its dedication to providing cost-effective, uninterrupted, and superior cellular IoT solutions to OEMs across the globe looking to get their products smart connected. You can engage with Cavli's solution specialists to explore the ways the Cavli's LTE modules can enhance your upcoming project. Embark on your path to dependable and effective connectivity with Cavli.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite application development processes. Cavli's smart cellular modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

