Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
WKN: A1JE1C | ISIN: GB00B65TLW28
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
11.12.2024
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 10 December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 10 December 2024 100.69p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 98.10p per ordinary share

11 December 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


