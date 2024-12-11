BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).In the GreenSEALSQ Corp (LAES) is up over 83% at $1.05. CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (ZONE) is up over 46% at $1.87. Silexion Therapeutics Corp (SLXN) is up over 43% at $3.91. Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) is up over 28% at $16.40. Rezolve AI Limited (RZLV) is up over 26% at $2.45. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is up over 20% at $5.55. Gaxos.ai Inc. (GXAI) is up over 17% at $5.88. MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) is up over 17% at $4.96. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) is up over 17% at $2.87. Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 15% at $18.67. Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is up over 12% at $22.70. Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) is up over 7% at $1.84.In the RedQ32 Bio Inc. (QTTB) is down over 65% at $8.44. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) is down over 22% at $1.52. ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) is down over 19% at $3.74. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PCSA) is down over 18% at $1.08. TROOPS, Inc. (TROO) is down over 17% at $1.91. Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) is down over 16% at $6.00. Acelyrin, Inc. (SLRN) is down over 16% at $3.39. Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc. (FBYD) is down over 15% at $9.70. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) is down over 14% at $31.59. Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI) is down over 14% at $1.75. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (CRGX) is down over 10% at $14.70. Signing Day Sports, Inc. (SGN) is down over 9% at $3.25.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX