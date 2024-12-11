DJ Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (MSRG LN) Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2024 / 15:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Emerging Markets SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.1314 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23823195 CODE: MSRG LN ISIN: LU1861138961 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1861138961 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSRG LN Sequence No.: 364587 EQS News ID: 2049227 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 11, 2024 09:05 ET (14:05 GMT)