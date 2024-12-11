Belhaven Biopharma Set to Unveil Promising Nasdepi Data at DDL 2024

Dry Powder Epinephrine Product Demonstrates Reliable and Consistent Delivery in Real-World Dosing Situations with a Heat-Stable Formulation

Belhaven Biopharma , a leader in nasal drug delivery and severe allergy treatment, is set to present new research findings on Nasdepi® , its innovative dry powder nasal epinephrine product, at the 35th annual Drug Delivery to the Lungs (DDL) Conference in Edinburgh, Scotland. The presentation, titled "Investigation of the Impact of Particle Size and Patient Factors on the Nasal Deposition of a Life-Saving Epinephrine Product (Nasdepi®)," will take place on Thursday, December 12th, and will highlight Belhaven's latest studies focusing on nasal delivery effectiveness in real-world patient situations and ability to withstand exposure to sustained high temperatures with minimal degradation when compared to liquid formulations.

Nasdepi®, a needle-free alternative to traditional epinephrine autoinjectors, addresses common barriers like needle phobia, short shelf life, user error, and accessibility challenges with temperature-sensitive products. Current autoinjectors are often underutilized due to their high cost, limited availability, and patient hesitancy; while their liquid formulations degrade rapidly under extreme environmental conditions. Three new studies by Belhaven focusing on nasal delivery effectiveness and heat stability highlight Nasdepi®'s potential to provide consistent, reliable treatment in real-world situations, independent of patient level of consciousness across diverse climates.

"These studies further confirm Nasdepi®'s ability to overcome critical shortcomings with current anaphylaxis treatments," said Brian Taubenheim, COO of Belhaven Biopharma, who will present the new research at DDL 2024. "Our focus continues to be on developing products that expand patient access to easy-to-use safe, effective, and dependable treatments that can save lives."

Key findings:

Effective Nasal Deposition: Nasdepi ® demonstrated reliable drug delivery within the nasal cavity, with more than 95% of the dose depositing in the nasal cavity regardless of orientation, nasal coating, or airflow, ensuring minimal lung exposure.

Stability in Extreme Conditions: A 12-week study confirmed that Nasdepi® retains over 99% potency, with no chemical or physical degradation, even when exposed to temperatures up to 50°C (122°F).

The data supports Nasdepi® as a viable alternative to epinephrine autoinjectors and other liquid formulations, particularly in settings where storage and distribution are challenges. The heat tolerance observed is superior to current liquid nasal and intramuscular treatments which provides potential access for regions that currently have no feasible alternatives outside of a hospital setting. The reliable nasal deposition profile indicates Nasdepi® could be effectively self-administered by patients, or administered by bystanders or healthcare providers, without the concern of positioning or potentially needing a second dose due to a runny nose.

The DDL Conference, taking place in Edinburgh, Scotland, attracts over 1,000 global experts annually, including scientists, clinicians, and industry leaders. Belhaven Biopharma will present these findings during Session 4: Advances in Nasal Drug Delivery on December 12, 2024, beginning at 10:20 am GMT.

For more information, visit https://ddl-conference.com/ .

About Belhaven Biopharma:

Belhaven Biopharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical research company specializing in developing life-saving medications delivered quickly, effectively, and painlessly with a simple, dry powder, single-use nasal device. They are at the forefront of developing nasal dry powder epinephrine, which is revolutionizing emergency-use epinephrine delivery and expanding global access. Nasdepi®, Belhaven's lead program, is the first dry powder nasal device for treating life-threatening allergic reactions.

SOURCE: Belhaven Biopharma

View the original press release on accesswire.com