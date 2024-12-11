RESOLVE 2024 Concludes with Impactful Sessions on Complex and Pressing Issues Shaping Global Dispute Resolution

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated RESOLVE 2024, hosted by ADGM Courts and the ADGM Dispute Resolution Hearing Centre (DHRC), concluded on the second day of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) with impactful conversations amongst the global dispute resolution community as well as leaders from industry and government. The event was organised by ADGM in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Justice, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and arbitrateAD, along with LexisNexis as Knowledge Partner.

The third edition of RESOLVE, held under the theme of 'Resilience,' provided guests with an unparalleled opportunity to listen to global leaders' stories, theories and ideas highlighting their and their clients' resilience. Esteemed keynote speaker, H.E. Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice - UAE, headlined the event, noting that RESOLVE reflects the UAE's commitment to a vibrant and sustainable economy, inspired by visionary leadership to ensure justice, equity, and opportunity through robust legal frameworks. His Excellency also noted that RESOLVE showcases Abu Dhabi's position as a global leader in innovation, resilience, and progress in financial and legal systems.

The panel on Class Actions for Societal Harm - The Silicon Valley Backlash was one of the event's most popular sessions. With class action frameworks expanding globally, "Big Tech," including social media platforms and other cutting-edge companies, faces mounting legal pressure from class action litigants for alleged societal harm. Another insightful panel on Navigating the AI Legal Frontier, led by Amir Ghavi, Partner at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP delved into the evolution of AI and the regulatory guardrails being developed in the UAE and globally to enable AI to catalyse economic growth.

Guests also enjoyed a series of panel discussions with leading legal and industry experts covering Restructuring and Insolvency in Complex Times, and The Climate Conundrum - The Uncertain Road Ahead. Speakers such as Tim L'Estrange FCIA - Independent Arbitrator, Mediator & Facilitator; Katrina Buckley, Partner at A&O Shearman; Nicky Reader - Partner at Clifford Chance; Troy Brown, Partner at Morgan Lewis; Jamie Levy - Senior Advisor at ADIO; and Duncan Miller - Senior Counsel at 7 Wentworth Selborne Chambers shared their insights during these thought-provoking panels.

Linda Fitz-Alan, Registrar and CEO of ADGM Courts, said, "RESOLVE 2024 has always focused on addressing the most complex issues that are at the fore of the minds of titans of industry and are predicted to require a shift in lawyers' thinking and the development of circuit breaker ideas for dispute resolution. In today's world, where resilience and adaptability are vital for international trade and investment, effective and creative dispute resolution has become a strategic priority. RESOLVE provides a platform for leaders to push boundaries, share bold concepts and advance progressive ideas to meet the challenges of the new wave of disputes. By fostering enduring relationships, collaboration and thought leadership, RESOLVE reinforces Abu Dhabi's position as a global trailblazer in international dispute resolution."

Building on the success of previous editions, RESOLVE 2024 has further cemented its reputation as a premier platform for the global dispute resolution community. As Abu Dhabi continues its strategic focus on economic diversification and regulatory excellence, events such as RESOLVE reinforce its commitment to creating a world-class business environment.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550581/5010772/ADGM_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/resolve-2024-concludes-with-impactful-sessions-on-complex-and-pressing-issues-shaping-global-dispute-resolution-302329116.html