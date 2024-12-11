Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
[11.12.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|8,436,943.00
|USD
|0
|63,427,699.70
|7.5179
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,644,612.00
|EUR
|0
|21,865,803.10
|5.9995
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|267,123.00
|GBP
|0
|2,690,298.43
|10.0714
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|612,758.00
|GBP
|0
|5,097,816.08
|8.3195
