Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc (MEUD LN) Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Dec-2024 / 16:39 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Stoxx Europe 600 UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 10-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 241.919 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35753483 CODE: MEUD LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUD LN Sequence No.: 364610 EQS News ID: 2049335 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 11, 2024 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT)