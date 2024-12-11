Anzeige
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23
Tradegate
11.12.24
09:43 Uhr
8,200 Euro
-0,050
-0,61 %
8,2008,30018:04
11.12.2024
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 671.040p. The highest price paid per share was 674.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 666.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,025,191 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,728,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

22

671.600

16:03:02

617

671.600

16:02:46

1233

671.600

16:02:46

838

671.800

15:59:53

310

671.800

15:59:53

1215

672.000

15:58:44

700

671.600

15:55:07

39

671.600

15:55:07

161

671.600

15:55:07

1036

671.600

15:55:07

952

671.400

15:51:11

288

671.400

15:51:11

100

671.400

15:51:11

1235

670.800

15:48:15

1181

670.800

15:47:15

529

670.000

15:41:23

776

670.000

15:41:23

693

670.000

15:36:15

693

670.000

15:36:15

279

671.400

15:32:40

1002

671.400

15:32:40

281

671.600

15:31:07

994

671.600

15:31:07

1142

671.800

15:26:27

111

672.000

15:25:23

92

672.000

15:25:23

114

672.000

15:25:23

815

671.800

15:21:08

546

671.800

15:21:08

1172

672.000

15:18:32

685

672.600

15:16:13

690

672.600

15:16:13

98

672.600

15:14:42

1145

672.600

15:14:42

590

672.400

15:12:31

670

672.600

15:11:55

244

672.600

15:11:55

1368

672.600

15:06:39

670

672.800

15:05:12

206

672.800

15:05:12

204

673.200

15:01:17

1000

673.200

15:01:17

1265

674.000

14:57:06

1098

674.800

14:54:00

143

674.800

14:54:00

939

674.200

14:50:39

222

674.200

14:50:39

983

674.400

14:49:33

309

674.400

14:49:33

71

674.400

14:46:18

149

674.400

14:46:18

670

674.400

14:46:18

600

674.400

14:46:18

1176

674.400

14:42:37

1376

674.400

14:42:37

103

672.400

14:37:55

124

672.400

14:37:55

571

672.400

14:37:55

290

672.400

14:37:55

122

672.400

14:37:03

101

672.400

14:37:03

285

672.400

14:37:03

547

672.400

14:37:03

1055

672.400

14:36:54

260

672.200

14:36:16

886

672.200

14:36:16

476

672.600

14:35:03

489

672.600

14:35:03

153

672.200

14:33:56

460

672.200

14:33:56

1300

672.200

14:33:56

77

672.200

14:33:56

147

672.200

14:33:00

134

672.200

14:33:00

670

672.200

14:33:00

193

672.200

14:33:00

984

672.000

14:32:29

1201

671.600

14:30:20

485

672.000

14:27:53

668

672.000

14:27:53

1132

672.400

14:26:33

49

672.400

14:26:33

210

672.600

14:23:58

145

672.400

14:13:14

1041

672.400

14:13:14

764

672.000

14:05:14

993

671.800

14:01:30

311

671.800

14:01:30

307

672.200

13:57:36

999

672.200

13:57:36

549

671.600

13:51:05

600

671.600

13:51:05

1308

672.000

13:46:49

22

672.000

13:46:49

1342

672.800

13:39:57

1585

673.000

13:39:52

1966

672.600

13:35:40

298

670.400

13:26:00

879

670.400

13:26:00

33

670.400

13:23:11

259

670.800

13:19:41

1079

670.800

13:19:41

316

671.000

13:18:05

1000

671.000

13:18:05

1364

670.200

13:06:27

671

670.800

13:02:58

138

670.800

13:02:58

536

670.800

13:02:58

1364

670.800

13:02:58

536

670.800

13:00:40

492

670.800

12:57:10

170

670.800

12:57:10

37

671.200

12:48:31

97

671.200

12:48:31

1000

671.200

12:48:31

1214

671.000

12:37:39

387

670.600

12:25:29

689

670.600

12:25:29

302

670.600

12:25:29

261

670.000

12:19:20

968

670.000

12:19:20

13

670.000

12:19:20

1240

670.000

12:11:31

512

670.400

12:01:19

698

670.400

12:01:19

88

670.600

11:46:17

155

670.600

11:46:17

150

670.600

11:46:17

418

670.600

11:46:17

571

670.600

11:46:17

1218

670.400

11:46:17

974

670.600

11:45:11

299

670.600

11:45:11

801

670.400

11:33:02

377

670.400

11:33:02

1363

670.200

11:22:19

370

670.200

11:19:17

905

670.200

11:19:17

246

670.400

11:04:15

877

670.400

11:04:15

1383

669.400

10:52:37

36

668.600

10:47:08

241

669.400

10:38:09

919

669.400

10:38:09

430

668.800

10:32:29

791

668.800

10:32:29

1163

667.800

10:16:37

775

668.000

10:14:36

500

668.000

10:14:36

283

666.800

10:00:39

36

666.400

09:56:35

1291

666.400

09:56:35

692

666.200

09:48:30

492

667.000

09:36:40

351

667.000

09:36:40

454

667.000

09:36:40

1193

666.800

09:36:40

64

666.800

09:36:40

578

667.400

09:26:53

103

667.400

09:26:53

502

667.400

09:26:53

804

667.600

09:24:54

64

667.600

09:24:54

312

667.600

09:24:54

1384

670.000

09:14:03

859

668.000

09:02:19

524

668.000

09:02:19

1122

667.800

08:43:45

1328

668.000

08:42:55

1379

667.400

08:34:36

1275

668.000

08:27:11

31

668.000

08:27:11

1178

671.200

08:13:21

1257

671.000

08:02:00


© 2024 PR Newswire
