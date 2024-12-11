Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
11 December 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 671.040p. The highest price paid per share was 674.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 666.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0140% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 523,025,191 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 784,728,901. Rightmove holds 11,299,988 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
22
671.600
16:03:02
617
671.600
16:02:46
1233
671.600
16:02:46
838
671.800
15:59:53
310
671.800
15:59:53
1215
672.000
15:58:44
700
671.600
15:55:07
39
671.600
15:55:07
161
671.600
15:55:07
1036
671.600
15:55:07
952
671.400
15:51:11
288
671.400
15:51:11
100
671.400
15:51:11
1235
670.800
15:48:15
1181
670.800
15:47:15
529
670.000
15:41:23
776
670.000
15:41:23
693
670.000
15:36:15
693
670.000
15:36:15
279
671.400
15:32:40
1002
671.400
15:32:40
281
671.600
15:31:07
994
671.600
15:31:07
1142
671.800
15:26:27
111
672.000
15:25:23
92
672.000
15:25:23
114
672.000
15:25:23
815
671.800
15:21:08
546
671.800
15:21:08
1172
672.000
15:18:32
685
672.600
15:16:13
690
672.600
15:16:13
98
672.600
15:14:42
1145
672.600
15:14:42
590
672.400
15:12:31
670
672.600
15:11:55
244
672.600
15:11:55
1368
672.600
15:06:39
670
672.800
15:05:12
206
672.800
15:05:12
204
673.200
15:01:17
1000
673.200
15:01:17
1265
674.000
14:57:06
1098
674.800
14:54:00
143
674.800
14:54:00
939
674.200
14:50:39
222
674.200
14:50:39
983
674.400
14:49:33
309
674.400
14:49:33
71
674.400
14:46:18
149
674.400
14:46:18
670
674.400
14:46:18
600
674.400
14:46:18
1176
674.400
14:42:37
1376
674.400
14:42:37
103
672.400
14:37:55
124
672.400
14:37:55
571
672.400
14:37:55
290
672.400
14:37:55
122
672.400
14:37:03
101
672.400
14:37:03
285
672.400
14:37:03
547
672.400
14:37:03
1055
672.400
14:36:54
260
672.200
14:36:16
886
672.200
14:36:16
476
672.600
14:35:03
489
672.600
14:35:03
153
672.200
14:33:56
460
672.200
14:33:56
1300
672.200
14:33:56
77
672.200
14:33:56
147
672.200
14:33:00
134
672.200
14:33:00
670
672.200
14:33:00
193
672.200
14:33:00
984
672.000
14:32:29
1201
671.600
14:30:20
485
672.000
14:27:53
668
672.000
14:27:53
1132
672.400
14:26:33
49
672.400
14:26:33
210
672.600
14:23:58
145
672.400
14:13:14
1041
672.400
14:13:14
764
672.000
14:05:14
993
671.800
14:01:30
311
671.800
14:01:30
307
672.200
13:57:36
999
672.200
13:57:36
549
671.600
13:51:05
600
671.600
13:51:05
1308
672.000
13:46:49
22
672.000
13:46:49
1342
672.800
13:39:57
1585
673.000
13:39:52
1966
672.600
13:35:40
298
670.400
13:26:00
879
670.400
13:26:00
33
670.400
13:23:11
259
670.800
13:19:41
1079
670.800
13:19:41
316
671.000
13:18:05
1000
671.000
13:18:05
1364
670.200
13:06:27
671
670.800
13:02:58
138
670.800
13:02:58
536
670.800
13:02:58
1364
670.800
13:02:58
536
670.800
13:00:40
492
670.800
12:57:10
170
670.800
12:57:10
37
671.200
12:48:31
97
671.200
12:48:31
1000
671.200
12:48:31
1214
671.000
12:37:39
387
670.600
12:25:29
689
670.600
12:25:29
302
670.600
12:25:29
261
670.000
12:19:20
968
670.000
12:19:20
13
670.000
12:19:20
1240
670.000
12:11:31
512
670.400
12:01:19
698
670.400
12:01:19
88
670.600
11:46:17
155
670.600
11:46:17
150
670.600
11:46:17
418
670.600
11:46:17
571
670.600
11:46:17
1218
670.400
11:46:17
974
670.600
11:45:11
299
670.600
11:45:11
801
670.400
11:33:02
377
670.400
11:33:02
1363
670.200
11:22:19
370
670.200
11:19:17
905
670.200
11:19:17
246
670.400
11:04:15
877
670.400
11:04:15
1383
669.400
10:52:37
36
668.600
10:47:08
241
669.400
10:38:09
919
669.400
10:38:09
430
668.800
10:32:29
791
668.800
10:32:29
1163
667.800
10:16:37
775
668.000
10:14:36
500
668.000
10:14:36
283
666.800
10:00:39
36
666.400
09:56:35
1291
666.400
09:56:35
692
666.200
09:48:30
492
667.000
09:36:40
351
667.000
09:36:40
454
667.000
09:36:40
1193
666.800
09:36:40
64
666.800
09:36:40
578
667.400
09:26:53
103
667.400
09:26:53
502
667.400
09:26:53
804
667.600
09:24:54
64
667.600
09:24:54
312
667.600
09:24:54
1384
670.000
09:14:03
859
668.000
09:02:19
524
668.000
09:02:19
1122
667.800
08:43:45
1328
668.000
08:42:55
1379
667.400
08:34:36
1275
668.000
08:27:11
31
668.000
08:27:11
1178
671.200
08:13:21
1257
671.000
08:02:00