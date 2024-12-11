Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 11.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Erstmals seit 150 Jahren - Neuer "Rockefeller-Moment" im Rohstoffsektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
11.12.24
17:40 Uhr
66,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,49 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,5066,0019:08
64,5065,5017:41
PR Newswire
11.12.2024 19:00 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 11th December 2024 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $1.5bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 10th December 2024.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 40,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 11th December 2024

Average price paid per Share: 5,248 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 5,032 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 5,370 pence

Broker: Barclays Bank PLC

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 437,258,807 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 14,096,026 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 437,258,807 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Ashtead Transaction Summary 11 December '24.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7726 9700



Ashtead Transaction Summary 11 December 24
© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.