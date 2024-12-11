Industry Icons John Legere and Lawrence Guffey Join Paradise Mobile as Strategic Advisors

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Mobile is proud to announce the appointment of John Legere and Lawrence Guffey as strategic advisors. These two telecom industry visionaries join existing Paradise Mobile advisors like Neville Ray, and bring unparalleled expertise to Paradise Mobile, further solidifying the company's commitment to transforming the mobile experience in Bermuda and beyond.

John Legere, renowned for his leadership as CEO of T-Mobile US from 2012 to 2020, redefined the wireless industry by launching the 'Un-carrier' movement which broke traditional wireless norms by eliminating contracts, simplifying plans, and focusing on customer satisfaction. During John's tenure as CEO he successfully drove the company through a powerful list of achievements: T-Mobile became the fastest network in America; won piles of Best Place to Work awards and accolades; received top J.D. Power Customer Service awards year after year; and successfully brought T-Mobile through an arduous two-year approval process to merge with Sprint. John was also consistently voted a top CEO across America and across all industries.

Lawrence Guffey, Managing Partner of LG Capital Investors, brings decades of experience in investment and corporate strategy, having spent 22 years at The Blackstone Group, and as a long-time T-Mobile Board Member. His strategic insights and leadership have played a key role in numerous high-profile investments in the media and communications sectors.

Anthony Lacavera, Chairman of the Board at Paradise Mobile, shared his thoughts: 'We are excited to have John and Lawrence join the Paradise Mobile team. Their forward-thinking approach and deep industry expertise will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve our vision of redefining mobile connectivity through innovation, transparency and simplicity.'

John Legere expressed his enthusiasm: 'Paradise Mobile is setting a new standard in the telecommunications industry with its focus on straightforward pricing and solving customer pain points. I'm excited to support the team and help them deliver the mobile experience customers deserve.'

Lawrence Guffey added: 'We're excited to support the team at Paradise Mobile in their vision to bring the most reliable, fast and innovative mobile services to the Caribbean.'

The addition of Legere and Guffey reflects Paradise Mobile's commitment to enhancing its offerings and shaping the future of telecommunications in Bermuda. By leveraging their insights and expertise, Paradise Mobile aims to build on its reputation as a customer-focused leader in the mobile industry.

For more information about Paradise Mobile and its innovative services, visit www.paradisemobile.bm.

About Paradise Mobile

Paradise Mobile is a forward-thinking telecommunications provider dedicated to delivering customer-focused, Hassle-Free 5G mobile services. With a commitment to transparent pricing, seamless connectivity, and world-class support, Paradise Mobile offers plans designed to meet the needs of today's mobile users. To learn more, visit www.paradisemobile.bm.

