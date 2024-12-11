WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department on Wednesday revealed this month's auction of $39 billion worth of ten-year notes attracted above average demand.The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.235 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.70.The Treasury sold $42 billion worth of ten-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.347 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.58.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.52.On Tuesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted average demand.The Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of announcements of the results of its long-term securities auctions on Thursday by revealing the results of this month's auction of $22 billion worth of thirty-year bondsCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX