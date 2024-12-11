Anzeige
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Dec-2024 / 17:57 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
11 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               11 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      144,640 
Highest price paid per share:         125.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          122.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.5564p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,081,137 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,081,137) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      123.5564p                    144,640

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
787              125.50          08:03:45         00315060695TRLO1     XLON 
787              125.50          08:03:45         00315060696TRLO1     XLON 
1630              124.00          08:16:48         00315070421TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.50          08:41:51         00315091008TRLO1     XLON 
850              125.00          09:23:44         00315142203TRLO1     XLON 
183              125.00          09:23:44         00315142205TRLO1     XLON 
340              125.00          09:23:44         00315142206TRLO1     XLON 
340              125.00          09:23:44         00315142207TRLO1     XLON 
3000              125.00          09:23:56         00315142498TRLO1     XLON 
5001              125.00          09:23:56         00315142499TRLO1     XLON 
863              124.50          09:24:09         00315142802TRLO1     XLON 
794              124.50          09:34:30         00315156854TRLO1     XLON 
816              124.00          09:40:51         00315163724TRLO1     XLON 
815              124.00          09:40:51         00315163725TRLO1     XLON 
400              124.00          10:13:40         00315185309TRLO1     XLON 
741              124.50          10:13:41         00315185310TRLO1     XLON 
421              124.50          10:13:41         00315185311TRLO1     XLON 
128              124.50          10:13:41         00315185312TRLO1     XLON 
406              124.50          10:13:41         00315185313TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.50          10:15:38         00315185366TRLO1     XLON 
834              124.00          10:54:42         00315187401TRLO1     XLON 
833              124.00          10:54:42         00315187402TRLO1     XLON 
833              124.00          10:54:42         00315187403TRLO1     XLON 
833              124.00          10:54:42         00315187404TRLO1     XLON 
342              124.00          11:05:49         00315187693TRLO1     XLON 
802              124.00          11:05:49         00315187694TRLO1     XLON 
460              124.00          11:09:41         00315187801TRLO1     XLON 
1144              124.00          11:09:41         00315187802TRLO1     XLON 
575              124.00          11:09:41         00315187803TRLO1     XLON 
227              124.00          11:09:41         00315187804TRLO1     XLON 
96               124.50          11:17:35         00315188029TRLO1     XLON 
153              124.50          11:21:22         00315188237TRLO1     XLON 
306              124.50          11:21:22         00315188238TRLO1     XLON 
1390              125.00          11:30:09         00315188699TRLO1     XLON 
260              125.00          11:30:09         00315188700TRLO1     XLON 
87               125.00          11:30:09         00315188701TRLO1     XLON 
1606              124.50          12:08:37         00315190171TRLO1     XLON 
197              124.50          12:09:12         00315190176TRLO1     XLON 
394              124.50          12:09:12         00315190177TRLO1     XLON 
999              124.00          12:36:20         00315191250TRLO1     XLON 
582              124.00          13:10:01         00315192265TRLO1     XLON 
166              124.00          13:10:01         00315192266TRLO1     XLON 
169              124.00          13:10:49         00315192285TRLO1     XLON 
338              124.50          13:11:24         00315192309TRLO1     XLON 
138              124.50          13:33:48         00315193170TRLO1     XLON 
169              124.00          13:47:53         00315193527TRLO1     XLON 
709              124.00          13:47:53         00315193528TRLO1     XLON 
15               124.50          13:47:53         00315193529TRLO1     XLON 
392              124.50          14:30:40         00315194944TRLO1     XLON 
99               124.50          14:30:40         00315194945TRLO1     XLON 
791              124.50          14:33:13         00315195100TRLO1     XLON 
147              124.50          14:37:51         00315195381TRLO1     XLON 
294              124.50          14:37:51         00315195382TRLO1     XLON 
1631              124.00          15:01:05         00315196339TRLO1     XLON 
815              124.00          15:01:05         00315196340TRLO1     XLON 
815              124.00          15:01:05         00315196341TRLO1     XLON 
816              124.00          15:01:05         00315196342TRLO1     XLON 
96               124.50          15:01:05         00315196343TRLO1     XLON 
1476              124.50          15:01:05         00315196344TRLO1     XLON 
463              124.50          15:01:05         00315196345TRLO1     XLON 
488              124.50          15:01:05         00315196346TRLO1     XLON 
3261              124.00          15:10:19         00315196891TRLO1     XLON 
816              124.00          15:10:19         00315196892TRLO1     XLON 
11186             124.00          15:10:19         00315196893TRLO1     XLON 
615              123.50          15:17:02         00315197178TRLO1     XLON 
2705              123.50          15:17:02         00315197179TRLO1     XLON 
3382              123.00          15:32:57         00315197820TRLO1     XLON 
846              123.00          15:32:57         00315197821TRLO1     XLON 
845              123.00          15:32:57         00315197822TRLO1     XLON 
635              122.50          15:34:22         00315197907TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2024 12:58 ET (17:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
