DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Dec-2024 / 17:57 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 11 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 144,640 Highest price paid per share: 125.50p Lowest price paid per share: 122.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.5564p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,081,137 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,081,137) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.5564p 144,640

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 787 125.50 08:03:45 00315060695TRLO1 XLON 787 125.50 08:03:45 00315060696TRLO1 XLON 1630 124.00 08:16:48 00315070421TRLO1 XLON 200 124.50 08:41:51 00315091008TRLO1 XLON 850 125.00 09:23:44 00315142203TRLO1 XLON 183 125.00 09:23:44 00315142205TRLO1 XLON 340 125.00 09:23:44 00315142206TRLO1 XLON 340 125.00 09:23:44 00315142207TRLO1 XLON 3000 125.00 09:23:56 00315142498TRLO1 XLON 5001 125.00 09:23:56 00315142499TRLO1 XLON 863 124.50 09:24:09 00315142802TRLO1 XLON 794 124.50 09:34:30 00315156854TRLO1 XLON 816 124.00 09:40:51 00315163724TRLO1 XLON 815 124.00 09:40:51 00315163725TRLO1 XLON 400 124.00 10:13:40 00315185309TRLO1 XLON 741 124.50 10:13:41 00315185310TRLO1 XLON 421 124.50 10:13:41 00315185311TRLO1 XLON 128 124.50 10:13:41 00315185312TRLO1 XLON 406 124.50 10:13:41 00315185313TRLO1 XLON 200 124.50 10:15:38 00315185366TRLO1 XLON 834 124.00 10:54:42 00315187401TRLO1 XLON 833 124.00 10:54:42 00315187402TRLO1 XLON 833 124.00 10:54:42 00315187403TRLO1 XLON 833 124.00 10:54:42 00315187404TRLO1 XLON 342 124.00 11:05:49 00315187693TRLO1 XLON 802 124.00 11:05:49 00315187694TRLO1 XLON 460 124.00 11:09:41 00315187801TRLO1 XLON 1144 124.00 11:09:41 00315187802TRLO1 XLON 575 124.00 11:09:41 00315187803TRLO1 XLON 227 124.00 11:09:41 00315187804TRLO1 XLON 96 124.50 11:17:35 00315188029TRLO1 XLON 153 124.50 11:21:22 00315188237TRLO1 XLON 306 124.50 11:21:22 00315188238TRLO1 XLON 1390 125.00 11:30:09 00315188699TRLO1 XLON 260 125.00 11:30:09 00315188700TRLO1 XLON 87 125.00 11:30:09 00315188701TRLO1 XLON 1606 124.50 12:08:37 00315190171TRLO1 XLON 197 124.50 12:09:12 00315190176TRLO1 XLON 394 124.50 12:09:12 00315190177TRLO1 XLON 999 124.00 12:36:20 00315191250TRLO1 XLON 582 124.00 13:10:01 00315192265TRLO1 XLON 166 124.00 13:10:01 00315192266TRLO1 XLON 169 124.00 13:10:49 00315192285TRLO1 XLON 338 124.50 13:11:24 00315192309TRLO1 XLON 138 124.50 13:33:48 00315193170TRLO1 XLON 169 124.00 13:47:53 00315193527TRLO1 XLON 709 124.00 13:47:53 00315193528TRLO1 XLON 15 124.50 13:47:53 00315193529TRLO1 XLON 392 124.50 14:30:40 00315194944TRLO1 XLON 99 124.50 14:30:40 00315194945TRLO1 XLON 791 124.50 14:33:13 00315195100TRLO1 XLON 147 124.50 14:37:51 00315195381TRLO1 XLON 294 124.50 14:37:51 00315195382TRLO1 XLON 1631 124.00 15:01:05 00315196339TRLO1 XLON 815 124.00 15:01:05 00315196340TRLO1 XLON 815 124.00 15:01:05 00315196341TRLO1 XLON 816 124.00 15:01:05 00315196342TRLO1 XLON 96 124.50 15:01:05 00315196343TRLO1 XLON 1476 124.50 15:01:05 00315196344TRLO1 XLON 463 124.50 15:01:05 00315196345TRLO1 XLON 488 124.50 15:01:05 00315196346TRLO1 XLON 3261 124.00 15:10:19 00315196891TRLO1 XLON 816 124.00 15:10:19 00315196892TRLO1 XLON 11186 124.00 15:10:19 00315196893TRLO1 XLON 615 123.50 15:17:02 00315197178TRLO1 XLON 2705 123.50 15:17:02 00315197179TRLO1 XLON 3382 123.00 15:32:57 00315197820TRLO1 XLON 846 123.00 15:32:57 00315197821TRLO1 XLON 845 123.00 15:32:57 00315197822TRLO1 XLON 635 122.50 15:34:22 00315197907TRLO1 XLON

