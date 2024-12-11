Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2024) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the month of December 2024 of $0.0775 per common share, to be paid January 10, 2025 to shareholders of record December 31, 2024. This represents a 3.3% increase in the annual dividend rate from $0.90 to $0.93 per common share beginning in December 2024.

In addition, Atrium will pay a special dividend to shareholders of record December 31, 2024 within the first quarter of 2025. The amount of the special dividend will be determined when Atrium announces its 2024 results.

Atrium has also made material progress, as anticipated, in terms of resolving loans classified as Stage 2 (significant increase in credit risk) and Stage 3 (impaired), which totaled $129.7 million at the end of the third quarter. As of December 10, 2024, approximately 60% of these loans have been repaid since quarter end which has substantially reduced the number of higher risk loans in the portfolio to 5.6% from 14.0% based on the third quarter mortgage portfolio balance. While we recognize that real estate markets remain challenging, Atrium is pleased with the progress made to date.

Shareholders are reminded that Atrium offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows them to automatically reinvest their dividends in new shares of Atrium at a 2% discount from market price and with no commissions. This provides shareholders with an easy way to realize the benefits of compound growth of their investment in Atrium. Shareholders can enroll in the DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters.

Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233425

SOURCE: Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation