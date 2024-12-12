Drive into the New Year with a New Car: Cast A Vote in Design Competition to Win an OMODA E5

Three artists based across the UK have each customised the exterior of an OMODA E5 with a bespoke design

UK consumers are encouraged to vote on their favourite vehicle design via social media

Voters will be automatically entered into a prize draw to win a year's lease of an OMODA E5 plus a £1000 charging voucher.

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering new automotive brand, OMODA, has launched a competition with one lucky voter set to win a year's lease on its all-new OMODA E5, plus an £1000 charging voucher.

Last month OMODA tasked three UK-based designers with decorating their own OMODA E5 with a bespoke design.

All three vehicles are currently on display at the Endeavour OMODA dealership in Watford and will be touring the country - giving everyone the opportunity to see the masterpieces in person! Now, UK consumers can vote for their favourite design on OMODA's Instagram channel to be automatically entered into the prize draw. Additionally, the winning artist will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Germany to visit the OMODA Research & Design centre where they can meet with designers and engineers to understand their artistic approach to vehicle design.

Harrogate based digital artist, Jing Zhang, said: "I am really proud of the design I produced for this competition. My design marries the concepts of the electric urban cityscape and London's iconic landmarks with features reflecting my Chinese heritage."

As a subsidiary of Chery International, China's leading vehicle exporter, OMODA combines cutting-edge automotive design with innovative technology. The artists have transposed their unique flair onto three OMODA E5s in a competition that reflects the emphasis on creativity, individualism, and modernity in the vehicle's original design.

Super Freak, aka Birmingham based illustrator Dan Whitehouse, added: "I've really enjoyed taking part in this competition. I set out to create an eye-catching, bold design which had a sense of dynamism and fluidity, reflecting the experience of journeying in an OMODA car."

London based artist and designer Olli Hull added: "The initial spark of my idea was to create a design that reflected the circularity of life and nature; the 'O' in OMODA. My design features intricate flowers and vines to really foreground the idea of vitality in nature."

"We're absolutely blown away by the stunning artistry on display with these OMODA designs!" said Steve Eum, Chief Design Officer at OMODA. "Each one is a testament to the power of creativity and innovation, and we're thrilled to not only welcome the winning artist to our German R&D centre, but also to share one of these incredible vehicles with a lucky voter. It's truly inspiring to see these visions come to life, and we can't wait to see which design resonates most with our community."

Readers can cast their vote on their favourite design and enter the prize draw by heading over to OMODA's Instagram or TikTok channel now: https://www.instagram.com/omoda_uk/?hl=en / https://www.tiktok.com/@omoda_uk

About the dual-brand OMODA & JAECOO?

OMODA is committed to design, intelligence and sustainable responsibility,?bringing cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to young Generation Z users, offering them stylish vehicles ahead of their time.?

In the name OMODA, the "O" stands for life and vitality, a symbol of the essential element of life, oxygen. "MODA" is derived from modern fashion trends, while representing a new global focus on a sustainable lifestyle,?an embodiment of ecological greenery and avant-garde style.

OMODA is dedicated to embracing global consumers and creating a forward-looking brand for a spirited new generation of car buyers. This attitude is embodied in OMODA's first model to arrive in the UK, the OMODA 5.? ?

A brand-new off-road brand arriving in Europe for the first time, the name JAECOO is inspired by a fusion of "Jäger" (meaning "hunter") and "cool." This melding of cultures captures both off-road and urban environments.

With more than a decade of experience gained from a joint venture with the world's most established off-road manufacturer, JAECOO was created to be "from classic, beyond classic", dedicated to innovation, taking on the urban off-road environment with exceptional performance, world-class safety features and forward-thinking, intelligent technologies. JAECOO blends the experience and craftsmanship of teams from across the world, with the aim of establishing a new standard for urban off-roaders.?

Combined, OMODA & JAECOO is the fastest growing global automotive brand, with over 220,000 cumulative sales to date. It is part of Chery Holding Group, which made its debut in the 2024 Fortune Global 500, entering the list in 385th position with a revenue of $39.1 billion.

