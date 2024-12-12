PADDY POWER PULLS IN DANNY DYER AND EDDIE HEARN TO ENTER THE BATTLE OF THE CHRISTMAS ADS

Forget the tears - this Christmas, Paddy Power answered fans' calls for festive fun with a campaign that's impossible to miss.

Featuring a laugh-out-loud advert across TV and social media, as well as cheeky billboards plastered across the country, the Irish bookie has well and truly taken Christmas by storm.

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddy Power has officially entered the Christmas ad game with "A Shirt's Not Just for Christmas, It's for Life" - a cheeky and nostalgic tribute to the highs, lows, and hilarious moments of being a football fan.

Starring Danny Dyer as a mullet-sporting dad who kickstarts a lifetime of loyalty and Eddie Hearn as a larger-than-life club owner, the ad takes viewers on a journey every fan knows too well: unwrapping their first football shirt on Christmas morning.

The campaign, created by BBH London, follows Andy, a long-suffering fan of fictional Hardlypool United, through decades of devotion, disastrous haircuts, and football heartbreak. From leaky stadium roofs to big-money takeovers gone wrong, Andy's journey captures the magic and madness of being a supporter, culminating in him gifting his own son the same (terrible) team's shirt.

BILLBOARDS THAT HIT THE BACK OF THE NET

Paddy Power's festive campaign isn't just a TV ad - it's a nationwide takeover. The ad will air on TV and across social media platforms, but the fun doesn't stop there.

As part of their festive campaign, Paddy Power has rolled out a series of cheeky billboards across major UK cities, taking playful digs at football's biggest clubs. The billboards tie into the campaign's theme, "A Shirt's Not Just for Christmas, It's For Life," and deliver a sharp mix of humour and club-specific jabs:

Arsenal: "Fades After Eight Months" - a nod to their infamous season finishes.

Tottenham: "Trophies Not Included" - reflecting their silverware struggles.

Manchester United: "Don't Get Your Hopes Up" - advice for long-suffering fans.

Manchester City: "Wash At 115 Degrees" - poking fun at their dominance and recent allegations.

Newcastle: "Machine Sports Washable" - a jab at their new-money makeover.

Liverpool: "Contract Renewals Not Included" - a cheeky dig at recent player drama.

These billboards, displayed in London, Manchester, Newcastle, and Liverpool, take Paddy Power's festive fun beyond TV screens and into the heart of football cities, bringing a laugh to fans everywhere.

BACKED BY FAN RESEARCH

Paddy Power's debut Christmas campaign is rooted in research conducted with 1,000 football fans, revealing the traditions, sacrifices, and quirks that make football a Christmas essential. Key findings include:

Football Shirts Mean Family: 56% of fans got their first football shirt as a gift from a family member, with 40% from their dad. 18% say their shirt brings back memories of youth, and 13% see it as a family tradition passed down through generations.

Fans Want Fun, Not Tears: 72% think Christmas ads have gotten too serious, calling for more fun, cheeky, and relatable campaigns.

Football > Festive Traditions: 21% would trade their favourite Christmas treat for a season of wins. 76% of fans would watch football on Christmas Day, with 16% willing to stream it during Christmas dinner.



WHAT PEOPLE SAY

Speaking about the bookmaker's first ever Christmas campaign, Paddy Power himself said: "Like so many fans, I got my first football shirt from my dad, and it set me up for a lifetime of passion, loyalty, and a bit of heartbreak - which is a bit of a clue to who I support! But let's be honest, we all need a laugh at Christmas - and that's what this is all about. A shirt's not just for Christmas; it's for life."

Michelle Spillane, Paddy Power's Managing Director of Marketing, commented:

"This campaign is more than just an ad - it's a love letter to football. We've always celebrated the quirks, passion, and laughs that make football great. For our first Christmas ad, we wanted something bold, funny, and packed with heart - a true reflection of the beautiful game."

AndDanny Dyer added: "There was only ever one team for me, and it certainly wasn't Millwall! West Ham were my first true love - ever since I got given that shirt as a kid I've been hooked. There's no better feeling than getting that shirt on. You wear that shirt with pride every time you put it on. You back them through it all. The good and the bad."

FESTIVE FOOTBALL FACTS TO MULL OVER

Paddy Power's research also revealed just how much fans are willing to sacrifice for their teams:

12% would miss a loved one's wedding to attend a match.

would miss a loved one's wedding to attend a match. 16% would skip Christmas dinner this year for a guaranteed successful season.

would skip Christmas dinner this year for a guaranteed successful season. 7% would cancel Christmas permanently for their team to win the league.

would cancel Christmas permanently for their team to win the league. 12% see Boxing Day football as the perfect escape from family chaos.

WHERE TO WATCH

Catch the ad on TV and online from December 9th, 2024.Keep an eye out for the billboards in London, Manchester, Newcastle, and Liverpool, and join the conversation using AShirtIsForLife.

