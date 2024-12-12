Anzeige
"Prosperity Lights Up Macao" Special Program Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Macao's Return to China

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 20, it will be 25 years since Macao's return to China. CCTV4 will be marking the anniversary with a week of special programs, "Prosperity Lights Up Macao". Broadcast live from a studio in Macao, the extensive coverage will feature news summaries and live reports, expert discussions and in-depth interviews, complemented by live streams and other interactive online content.

A dedicated team of CCTV4 reporters will be in Macao to cover the celebrations. "Macao into the Future", "Youth in Macao" and other programs will turn the spotlight on specific aspects of the region: its politics, economy, society, culture and tourism; its integration into the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; as well as its younger generation and how they are aligning the pursuit of their dreams with China's own future. And in a lighter vein, twin sisters will present "Macao Citywalk", a live stream exploring the region's local culinary and art scene.

For a more interactive experience, CCTV4's social media platforms are offering their own special content. "Healthy China: Macao's Practice" will examine the impact of the "Healthy Macao Blueprint", while "Living in Macao" will keep viewers up-to-date with current happenings locally. And the public is being invited to submit short videos using cartoon characters, on the theme of "Macao by Numbers".

Prosperity Lights Up Macao will air daily on CCTV4, from December 14 to 20.

Poster:

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2579439/Poster__Prosperity_Lights_Up_Macao__Special_Program_Celebrating_the_25th_Anniversary_of_Macao_s_Retu.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/prosperity-lights-up-macao--special-program-celebrating-the-25th-anniversary-of-macaos-return-to-china-302329736.html

