CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar rose to more than a 2-week high of 1.1061 against the NZ dollar and a 10-day high of 97.92 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1006 and 97.06, respectively.Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 0.6420 and 0.9083 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6368 and 0.9014, respectively.The aussie jumped to a 3-day high of 1.6368 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6470.If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.12 against the kiwi, 101.00 against the yen, 0.65 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie and 1.61 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX