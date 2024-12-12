BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 88.61 against the yen and 1.8087 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 88.17 and 1.8138, respectively.Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged up to 0.5809 from Wednesday's closing value of 0.5784.If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 91.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro and 0.59 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX