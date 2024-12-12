Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend - Increased to 3.0625p per share.

The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce an increased 4th interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2024 of 3.0625 pence per share. This dividend will be paid on 20 February 2025, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 17 January 2025. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 16 January 2025.

Tim Scholefield, Chairman commented: "The Company has a long-established record of providing consistent and attractive income to shareholders. Recognising that inflation erodes buying power over time, a corresponding rise in dividends is important and the Board is proud to continue its strong record of providing reliable income across market conditions."

In addition to providing shareholders with an increase in the dividend for the current financial year the Board is pleased to announce an increased dividend target of 12.25 pence per share for 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company operates a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP). Should you wish to participate in the DRIP please contact Computershare on +44 (0)370 707 4040 or access their Investor Centre via their website www.computershare.com where more information on the DRIP is available

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.

Contact :

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

12 December 2024