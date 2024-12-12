Anzeige
WKN: 871004 | ISIN: FI0009005961
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 08:42 Uhr
Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso resolved on two new long-term incentive plans for key employees

Finanznachrichten News

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 December 2024 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Stora Enso Oyj has resolved to establish two new share-based incentive plans for the key employees of the Group and its subsidiaries. Stora Enso's goal is to offer remuneration that motivates, encourages, attracts, and retains top-tier employees. The Group carefully aligns remuneration elements with its strategy and long-term financial interests.

The purpose of the plans is to align the key employees' interests with those of the shareholders to increase the Company's value in the long term, as well as to retain the key employees and offer them competitive share-based incentive schemes. The total combined target group for both plans consist of approximately 300 employees and the maximum plan opportunity is EUR 20 million at the time of grant. The potential rewards will be delivered as Stora Enso R shares and cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the recipient.

Performance Share Plan 2025-2027

The Performance Share Plan 2025-2027 consists of one performance period, covering the financial years 2025-2027.

In the plan, the target group has an opportunity to earn Stora Enso Oyj shares based on performance. The performance measures of the plan are earnings per share (EPS), total shareholder return (TSR), CO2 emission reduction, and gender balance in managerial positions. The potential rewards from the plan will be allocated after the end of the vesting period. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the participant's employment or service terminates before the end of the performance period.

The target group consists of key individuals, including the CEO and other members of the Group Leadership Team.

Upon reward payment, the reward amount may be decreased if the company's share price is above the reward cap level determined by the Board of Directors.

The company recommends and expects the members of the Group Leadership Team to hold the company's shares at a value corresponding to the participant's gross salary as long as the membership in the Group Leadership Team continues.

Restricted Share Unit Plan 2025-2027

The Restricted Share Unit Plan 2025-2027 is directed to key employees of the Group. The plan consists of one plan period which ends on 31 December 2027. The rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the plan period. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the participant's employment or service terminates before the end of the plan period.

Stora Enso Oyj
Board of Directors

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
SVP Corporate Communications
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-resolved-on-two-new-long-term-incentive-plans-for-key-employees,c4081201

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stora-enso-resolved-on-two-new-long-term-incentive-plans-for-key-employees-302329910.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
