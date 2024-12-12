Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12
[12.12.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,081,600.00
|EUR
|0
|117,167,478.31
|9.698
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|983,784.82
|97.5977
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|20,447,645.14
|109.5801
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|50,542.00
|USD
|0
|5,797,150.67
|114.6997
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|40,552.00
|GBP
|0
|4,525,990.08
|111.6095
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|43,191.00
|EUR
|0
|4,595,885.98
|106.4084
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|16,291.00
|CHF
|0
|1,579,466.71
|96.9533
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,601,463.00
|USD
|0
|17,493,367.65
|10.9234
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|464,970.00
|GBP
|0
|4,731,299.53
|10.1755
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|313,609.00
|USD
|0
|3,424,491.04
|10.9196
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|411,038,633.56
|107.5862
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|SEK
|0
|6,437,745.20
|10.268
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|123,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,322,210.09
|10.6932
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,215,951.00
|SEK
|0
|12,747,746.15
|10.4838
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000P7C7930
|22,990.00
|SEK
|0
|243,784.41
|10.6039
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000061JZE2
|901,028.00
|SEK
|0
|9,455,915.96
|10.4946
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,875,615,348.98
|99.2389
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA PAN EUROPEAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|11.12.24
|IE0002A3VE77
|700,000.00
|EUR
|0
|7,179,640.15
|10.2566
