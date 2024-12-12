AGI Greenpac Limited: AGI Greenpac, a Focused Indian Packaging Company, Expands to Middle East with New Dubai Office

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGI Greenpac Limited, a focused Indian packaging products company with glass packaging, PET products and security caps & closure businesses, has expanded its global footprint with the inauguration of its regional office in Dubai. This strategic move positions the company to better serve its customers in the Middle East and capitalize on the region's growing demand for high-quality packaging solutions.

The Middle East glass packaging sector is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 12.44 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.41% (Source: Mordor Intelligence). Food and beverage sectors are the largest consumers, followed closely by pharmaceuticals and personal care, creating an ideal environment for AGI Greenpac's high-quality, durable glass packaging and security caps and closure products.

This aligns with Crown Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's sustainability goals (Source: Boardroom.Global), particularly in reducing disposable plastics. The strong performance of retail and e-commerce sectors further underscores the dynamism of the Middle Eastern market. Fueled by a diverse population of residents, expatriates, and tourists, this region presents a favorable business environment for AGI Greenpac's eco-friendly glass packaging and other businesses.

Mr. Raed Bukhatir, SAIF Zone's Director of Commercial, graced the occasion of Dubai office inauguration along with key executives from AGI Greenpac Limited, Mr. Rajesh Khosla - CEO, AGI Greenpac Limited, Mr. O.P. Pandey - CFO, AGI Greenpac Limited, and Mr. Manpreet Singh - President of International Sales & Chief Strategy Officer, AGI Greenpac Limited.

"The opening of AGI Greenpac's Dubai office marks a pivotal step in our global expansion strategy," said Rajesh Khosla - Chief Operating Officer, AGI Greenpac Limited. "We are well-positioned to capitalize on the robust growth of the Middle East's food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors. Our local presence will enable us to deliver tailored packaging solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers in the region."

Manpreet Singh, President - President of International Sales & Chief Strategy Officer, AGI Greenpac Limited, added, "The opening of our Dubai office marks a strategic milestone for our company. This new office will allow us to strengthen our presence in the Middle East, fostering deeper customer relationships, adapting to local market dynamics, and delivering innovative, sustainable packaging solutions."

AGI Greenpac has committed $27.34 million USD (?230 crore) in FY25 to future-proof its manufacturing operations. The investment will focus on advanced furnaces and technology upgrades, enabling the company to debottleneck its production capacity and enhance product quality and consistency.

About AGI Greenpac Limited

AGI Greenpac Limited is a sustainable packaging products company that manufactures and markets a diverse range of packaging solutions, including glass containers, PET bottles & injection molded products, and anticounterfeiting security caps and closures. With seven state-of-the-art plants strategically located in India, the company is committed to delivering high-quality, eco-friendly packaging solutions. AGI Greenpac's focus on quality, innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer service has made the company a trusted partner for over 500 institutional clients worldwide.

