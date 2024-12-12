Anzeige
12.12.2024
SPIC makes its appearance at the 7th China International Import Expo

Deepen international cooperation and promote energy transformation

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 5 to 10, the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held in Shanghai.

During the exhibition, four second-level units of SPIC signed major equipment and material contracts in the nuclear power, thermal power, coal and other industries with eight internationally renowned enterprises from the United States, Japan, Germany, Sweden and other countries, demonstrating SPIC's strong integration ability and market competitiveness in the global energy supply chain.

Since the first CIIE was held in 2018, in the past seven years, SPIC has carried out global strategic cooperation with internationally renowned suppliers and made good use of global resources to strengthen and supplement the industrial chain in the green and low carbon sector, with the signing of contracts valuing 5.081 billion U.S. dollars in total and the constant improvement of its supply chain management . At this CIIE, SPIC not only demonstrated its own strength and achievements, but also injected new impetus into the sustainable development of the global energy industry through the signing of a series of cooperation agreements.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spic-makes-its-appearance-at-the-7th-china-international-import-expo-302329995.html

