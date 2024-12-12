atNorth Strengthens Team with Two Key Director Appointments

The business continues to bolster its workforce with the appointment of a Director of People & Culture and a Director of Sustainability to support its ongoing expansion.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider, has announced two key new hires that reflect its commitment to responsible growth as the demand for its sustainable data center solutions continues to increase.

Marie Ekström, Director of People & Culture

Marie started her career in the IT industry and since boasts 15 years' experience in human resources roles for high profile businesses such as IBM, Nordea and Carnegie Investment Bank. She maintains a key interest in technology and will be responsible for building a supportive and proactive people & culture team that will maintain atNorth's commitment to an inclusive, diverse and cohesive workforce as the business continues to scale.

Based at atNorth's SWE01 site, Marie will report to atNorth's CFO & Deputy CEO, Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir.

Cora Olsen, Director of Sustainability

Cora brings a wealth of more than 20 years of expertise stemming from her noteworthy career in sustainability including Sustainability Advisor at EY, Global Lead of ESG Reporting at Novo Nordisk and VP, Head of Sustainability & Regeneration at Better Energy. Her role will involve building a sustainability team and further strengthening cross-functional sustainability capabilities. She will lead the continuous development and implementation of strategy including evaluating emerging renewable energy solutions and energy efficient technologies. Furthermore, Cora will collaborate with cross functional teams and external stakeholders to develop and deploy sustainability leadership practices.

Based at atNorth's DEN01 site in Denmark, Cora will report to atNorth's Chief Operations Officer, Erling Guðmundsson.

As atNorth's significant data center expansion strategy continues, it is important to the business to demonstrate a sustainable methodology company-wide. By hiring people that share its responsible ethos atNorth hopes to inspire a conscientious workforce that strives for best practice to meet the growing demand for high performance infrastructure in the most environmentally friendly way.

"Our people are integral to the ongoing success of our business," says Eva Sóley Guðbjörnsdóttir, CFO & Deputy CEO at atNorth. "The hiring of Cora and Marie reflects our commitment to building a diverse, multi-faceted but unified team that is dedicated to delivering a gold standard service in sustainable infrastructure."

The news follows a number of other strategic hires this year including the appointment of Charlotte Ware as Design Director, Chris Larsen as Chief Technical Officer, Jack Bölja as Excellence Director, Jeff Kjeldsen as Operations Director for Denmark, Taina Ahti-Aalto as Operations Director for Finland, Jörgen Larsson as Director of Hyperscale Operations and that of Anna Kristín Pálsdóttir as Chief Development Officer.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers sustainable, cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates seven data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with additional sites to open in Helsinki, Finland and in Ballerup, Denmark in early 2025, as well as its tenth site in development in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark.

