BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The Swiss franc fell to more than a 2-week low of 0.9344 against the euro, a 5-week low of 1.1349 against the pound and more than a 2-week low of 0.8893 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.9276, 1.1258 and 0.8817, respectively.Against the yen, the franc edged down to 171.46 from an early more than a 2-week high of 173.01.If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.94 against the euro, 1.14 against the pound, 0.90 against the greenback and 168.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX