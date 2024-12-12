

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2024 - Boasting a comprehensive tourism ecosystem, Phu Quoc has been chosen by the prestigious Rixos brand to debut its concept of 'luxury all-inclusive' resorts in Southeast Asia. This milestone positions Pearl Island as a promising destination to attract high end visitors.



Time to catch the world-class art performances and fireworks 365 day a year in the Sun Paradise Land in Phu Quoc.

Visitors can find everything in Phu Quoc



Sun Group signed an agreement with Accor & Ennismore, a leading global hospitality management group, to bring the world-renowned luxury all-inclusive brand Rixos to Hon Thom island, Phu Quoc on December 5. It's the Rixos' first Southeast Asian destination.



Rixos introduces a revolutionary standard and concept in global hospitality - the 'all-inclusive' model. The brand's resorts offer guests access to every personalised amenity, from accommodation to recreation, entertainment and relaxation. All are tailored to the highest standards of luxury. With a one-time package price, it is also known as a 'worry-free vacation.'



Upon its launch, Rixos Phu Quoc is set to offer a comprehensive range of services. These include accommodation, diverse dining experiences across nearly 20 restaurants and bars and exclusive amenities such as a family-friendly beach area, multiple playgrounds, the Rixy Kids Club, swimming pools, outdoor recreational areas, fitness centres and spas.



Guests can also fully explore the Sun Paradise Land ecosystem in Phu Quoc, including visiting Sunset Town and Kiss Bridge, riding the world's longest three-rope cable car, experiencing the thrills of Aquatopia Water Park at Sun World Hon Thom and taking time to catch world-class art performances.



Explaining why Phu Quoc was chosen as Rixos' first Southeast Asian destination, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Ennismore, Gaurav Bhushan, said, "Rixos is synonymous with luxury, offering guests an unforgettable experience with its exceptional design and programming. The exclusive island of Phu Quoc is the perfect location to bring the Rixos all-inclusive experience to Asia for the first time, with its breath-taking landscape, sandy beaches and clear blue waters. As the only all-inclusive resort on the island, Rixos Phu Quoc will set a new standard inspired by local culture and Turkish influences, establishing itself as the ultimate luxury leisure escape."



At the signing ceremony, many representatives of leading tourism brands also agree that Phu Quoc is an ideal destination to realise the potential of the 'all-inclusive' concept fully: "Depending on their preferences, visitors can find everything they desire in Phu Quoc.".



CEO of KKday, Weichun Liu, a leading global online travel platform, highlighted: "Phu Quoc accommodates the luxury travel segment, family travel segment, as well as the millennial and Gen Z travel segment. I believe this is a destination you can revisit annually, with each visit offering fresh and unique experiences."



Aspira Tower will be the next iconic building of Vietnam and expected to become a tourist "magnet" like the Burj al-Arab did for Dubai.

From 'all-inclusive' destination to 'ultra-luxury' island



Unlike the image of Phu Quoc in the early 2010s, when experiences were limited to swimming and enjoying seafood, Pearl Island has undergone a rapid transformation to take the lead and cater to all the new resort tourism trends. With the 'all-inclusive' concept, Phu Quoc is poised to attract high-spending and long-staying visitors.



The arrival of the Rixos brand is predicted to help the island open new flight routes, particularly from Gulf countries and Turkey, the brand's birthplace and also the key markets home to world-class airlines and bustling international hubs like Dubai and Qatar.



Moreover, the 'all-inclusive' concept is expected to extend visitors' stays on the island by offering a variety of attractions and activities to explore. This approach simplifies the booking process, as everything is included in a package. This convenience appeals particularly to business visitors with tight schedules who find it challenging to plan detailed itineraries.



Sun Group has also recently introduced some of the world's most prestigious hospitality brands to Phu Quoc, including JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, La Festa Phu Quoc - Curio Collection by Hilton, The Luxury Collection and Ritz Carlton Reserve. On December 10, Sun Group hosted the breaking ground on the Aspira Tower in Hon Thom island with a total investment of US$512 million (VND13 trillion). It is expected to become 'the world's second sail tower in Southeast Asia.' - a tourist "magnet" like the Burj al-Arab did for Dubai.



"Brands like Rixos and Crystal Bay, along with other international corporations arriving in the future, will redefine Phu Quoc's image and strengthen its marketing appeal. I believe that within the next five years, the island will become a premier destination, gaining widespread fame and attracting numerous tourists," Mehmet Kin, Vice President of Crystal Bay Group, said.

