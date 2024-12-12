ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate declined further in the three months ended September, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.1 percent in the third quarter from 6.7 percent in the previous quarter.In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 7.7 percent.Meanwhile, the inactivity rate among the 15 to 64 age group rose marginally to 33.4 percent from 33.2 percent.Data also showed that the employment rate stood at 62.4 percent versus 62.2 percent in the previous quarter.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX