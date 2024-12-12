WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has extended the national emergency with respect to global illicit drug trafficking he declared three years ago.Section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)) provides for the automatic termination of a national emergency unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of its declaration, the President publishes in the Federal Register and transmits to the Congress a notice stating that the emergency is to continue in effect beyond the anniversary date.In accordance with this provision, Biden sent to the Federal Register for publication a notice stating that he has decided that it is necessary to continue the national emergency with respect to global illicit drug trafficking he declared through an Executive Order of December 15, 2021, in effect beyond December 15, 2024.The trafficking into the United States of illicit drugs, including fentanyl and other synthetic opioids, is causing the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans annually, as well as countless more non-fatal overdoses.Drug cartels, transnational criminal organizations, and their facilitators are the primary sources of illicit drugs and precursor chemicals that fuel the current opioid epidemic, as well as drug-related violence that harms U.S. communities.International drug trafficking - including the illicit production, global sale, and widespread distribution of illegal drugs; the rise of extremely potent drugs such as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids; as well as the growing role of Internet-based drug sales - continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States, the White House says.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX