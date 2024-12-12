Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2024 13:10 Uhr
90 Leser
UnionPay International, ICBC (Macau), New Yaohan co-launch dual currency diamond card

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Dec. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 5, UnionPay International announced a collaboration with ICBC (Macau) and New Yaohan in Macao to issue the ICBC New Yaohan UnionPay Dual Currency Diamond Card.

Senior management of the three companies, including chairman of UnionPay International Dong Junfeng, New Yaohan director Polly Yeung and ICBC (Macau) chairman Gao Ming, attended the signing ceremony.

The launch of the card is an important initiative that demonstrates the collaborative development between UnionPay and various industries in Macao, effectively meeting the diverse consumption needs of cardholders.

By incorporating UnionPay's international payment advantages, ICBC (Macau)'s financial service strength, and New Yaohan's retail resources, this new product is believed to not only enhance cardholders' shopping satisfaction but also drive innovation and development in local retail industry, contributing to the high-quality development of Macao's economy.

The dual currency diamond card will be launched in the first quarter of 2025 and can be used within the UnionPay acceptance network in 183 countries and regions, including Chinese Mainland. It supports various payment methods such as card swiping, QR code scanning, and mobile contactless payments.

The card is equipped with diamond card basic privileges, including concierge service, assistance service, airport VIP lounges, and consumer privileges from the UnionPay high-end card selected benefits platform U Collection. It also offers exclusive benefits such as red packet rewards, real-time discounts, complimentary parking at New Yaohan, access to DragonPass VIP Lounge and New Yaohan VIP Lounge, enhancing the cardholder's experience in various fields.

Currently, UnionPay cards are fully accepted in merchants' POS terminals and ATMs across Macao SAR, covering various consumption scenarios such as shopping, dining, accommodation, transportation, and entertainment. A large number of merchants also support UnionPay mobile payment acceptance, effectively meeting the diverse payment needs of mainland tourists visiting Macao and local residents. Macao residents can also use the UnionPay App to scan QR codes and ride local buses.

In addition, UnionPay International is making efforts to enhance the payment convenience for Macao residents traveling to the mainland. In the transportation sector, ICBC (Macau)'s mobile banking app supports QR code scanning for taking buses in Zhuhai City in Guangdong Province. Macao residents can also use the UnionPay App to enjoy contactless payments at various parking lots and toll gates in Guangdong province, making UnionPay's mobile travel services the preferred choice for Macao residents in the Greater Bay Area.

Source: UnionPay International


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
