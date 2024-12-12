Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.12.2024 13:18 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waylens and Greater Than Partner to Boost Fleet Safety Through Combined Video Analytics and Risk Intelligence

Finanznachrichten News
  • Waylens, a provider of AI video telematics technology, was included in Inc. 5000 2024, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies
  • Greater Than is the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact
  • As a result of the partnership, Waylens' fleet customers will see video analytics combined with crash probability predictions

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, a global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, and Waylens, a provider of AI video telematics technology, have partnered to integrate predictive driver crash probability insights with video recordings to help fleets improve their safety programs.

The partnership will provide fleets with a new level of understanding about driver risk, through a combined platform comprising Greater Than's driver risk intelligence and Waylens' video analytics to proactively manage fleet driver safety.

"Waylens is committed to continually enhancing fleet safety through our AI-driven insights and by partnering with technology providers that are driving fleet safety innovation," said Jim Davis, VP, Insurance & Risk Management, Waylens. "Greater Than provides valuable risk intelligence that is able to identify a driver's influence on fleet safety."

Greater Than uses a globally unique AI to analyze GPS driving data throughout entire trips and convert the data into new risk intelligence focused on driver crash probability. As a result of the partnership, Waylens' customers will benefit from this intelligence, combined with Waylens' video recordings. This will facilitate a new understanding of driver risk and strengthen risk management and mitigation programs.

"We're so impressed with Waylens' dedication to advancing fleet safety through innovative video technology solutions," said Johanna Forseke, Chief Business Officer and Deputy CEO at Greater Than. "Through this new partnership, Waylens' customers can see a more comprehensive overview of driver risk based on entire trips and use this new intelligence to elevate their management of driver safety."

The integrated solution will be available in early 2025. Those interested in learning more can contact info@waylens.com.

Press contact Greater Than
PR@greaterthan.eu
+46 855 593 200
www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/waylens-and-greater-than-partner-to-boost-fleet-safety-through-combined-video-analytics-and-risk-int,c4081296

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/4081296/3168624.pdf

Greater Than and Waylens announcement 12-12-2024

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/greater-than-and-waylens-press-release,c3362238

Greater Than and Waylens Press Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waylens-and-greater-than-partner-to-boost-fleet-safety-through-combined-video-analytics-and-risk-intelligence-302330150.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.