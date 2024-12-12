WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ciena Corp. (CIEN) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $37.03 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $91.20 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.Excluding items, Ciena Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $79.28 million or $0.54 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $1.124 billion from $1.129 billion last year.Ciena Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q4): $37.03 Mln. vs. $91.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.124 Bln vs. $1.129 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX