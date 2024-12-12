Anzeige
12.12.2024 13:36 Uhr
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Dividend Announcement

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") have declared that a dividend of 0.5 pence per share will be paid, in line with the Prospectus, representing the regular monthly targeted dividend for the financial period ended 30 November 2024 as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date 19 December 2024
Record Date 20 December 2024
Payment Date 3 January 2025
Dividend per Share 0.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:
George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson


© 2024 PR Newswire
