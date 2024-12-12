Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.12.2024
Der zukünftige Solana-ETF, unterstützt von BlackRock, Fidelity & dem Rest der Wall Street!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2024 13:12 Uhr
23 Leser
Nordic Fibreboard AS: Nordic Fibreboard Announces Production Resumption in January

Nordic Fibreboard announces that, in collaboration with leading industry specialists, solutions have been found to resolve the structural damages. Construction work will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Upon completion of the construction, the factory will be ready to resume production, and according to current plans, operations will begin in the first week of January.

Enel Äkke
Nordic Fibreboard AS
Member of the Management Board
enel.akke@nordicfibreboard.com


